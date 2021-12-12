Activists protest proposal to axe trees on Agara Lake

Activists protest proposal to axe trees on Agara Lake

Citizens protested over a proposal to fell 15 trees along Agara Lake to make way for Namma Metro’s airport corridor

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 12 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 05:03 ist
Agara Lake. Credit: Special Arrangement

Activists holding placards protested over a proposal to fell 15 trees along Agara Lake to make way for Namma Metro’s airport corridor. “As many as 776 people have opposed the proposal to cut trees. However, their views were not considered while giving approval to clear the trees,” said Sandhya, a member of the NGO Growthwatch.

