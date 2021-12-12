Activists protest proposal to axe trees on Agara Lake

Activists holding placards protested over a proposal to fell 15 trees along Agara Lake to make way for Namma Metro’s airport corridor. “As many as 776 people have opposed the proposal to cut trees. However, their views were not considered while giving approval to clear the trees,” said Sandhya, a member of the NGO Growthwatch.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A thousand 'cuts': The great Karnataka corruption story
Deadliest tornado days in US history
6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions
Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves
Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays
As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging