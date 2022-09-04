Adequate steps to manage waste processing plant: BBMP to NGT

The BBMP has informed the NGT that it has taken a number of steps to prevent air, water and soil pollution in the Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant near Electronic City.

The BBMP informed the Tribunal that the plant has received all required approval under air and water act and it has been in operation since 2015. At present, the plant is processing 300 tonne of waste per day and it has the capacity to process up to 350 tonne of waste per day.

The NGT was hearing a case related to the working of the plant. Earlier, Electronic City residents had demanded the closure of the Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant alleging that it has violated environmental norms. Residents also complained that the stench emanating from the plant makes the whole neighbourhood inhospitable.

The BBMP said it has constructed closed sheds on 5 acres of area with a concrete bed to prevent leakage. A joint inspection of the site with local residents of the plant was conducted, the civic authority said.

The BBMP has taken steps to control odour, fly management and smell by spraying and fogging on daily basis since the start of the plant. Even the BBMP has assured to sanction Rs 18.13 crore to developmental works in local areas in a phased manner, it said.

A work order to construct Leachate plant inside plant premises, which will have the capacity to process 50 KLD. The construction is in full swing and is likely to be completed within 6 months. Once this plant is operational, the existing accidental spillage in transportation of waste will be eliminated, the BBMP said.