BBMP orders closure of AC supermarkets in Bengaluru amid coronavirus crisis

Stepping up efforts to fight COVID-19 and contain further spread across Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday ordered closure of air-conditioned super markets in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media persons, Manjunath Raju, Chairperson of the BBMP's Standing Committee on Health said that all supermarkets in Bengaluru with air-conditioned facility will be shut with immediate effect until further orders.

“All these supermarkets, with temperature less than 20 degree centigrade, provide favorable environment for the virus to proliferate. Also, these are the places where many people come into close proximity with each other and there could be chances of spreading the virus. Hence, as a precautionary measure, until further notice, all such air-conditioned supermarkets will be closed,” he explained.

Any supermarket found violating the orders of the BBMP, the committee will recommend withdrawal of trade licenses issued to them as per the provisions under Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act.