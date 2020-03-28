BBMP’s experiment of shifting vegetable markets to Basavanagudi takes a hit

To prevent overcrowding of people at regular markets, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plans to convert playgrounds into a vegetable market suffered a setback on Saturday. Disregarding rules on social distancing and risking spreading of COVID-19, hundreds of people descended to the ground at once and triggered confusion.

With regular markets witnessing heavy rush that might further spread the coronavirus, the BBMP on Friday issued orders to shift vegetable markets to a large area and announced strict implementation of social distancing rules. Further to the order, BBMP personnel had also marked circles and enclosures at these grounds assigning specific slots for traders and buyers.

However, on Saturday morning, all rules were seemingly put aside by the public with many flocking the vendors in a group. There was complete chaos at the National College Grounds with people roaming all over in groups without fear of infection. Even though the police were present at the location, they remained mute spectators as the number of public increased as the trade activity progressed through the day.

While the scenario at the National College Grounds was nothing but chaos, a few kilometres away, a similar facility at the Acharya Pathashala Grounds in NR Colony saw people and traders adhering to rules and strictly following social distancing.