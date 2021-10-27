Bengaluru lab finds two patients with AY.4.2 Delta sub-lineage

A Bengaluru lab has found two Covid samples with the AY.4.2 Delta sub-lineage rapidly spreading in the UK and Russia.

Samples tested at Vasanthnagar revealed two men — aged 23 and 43 — have the coronavirus sub-lineage.

The samples were submitted for sequencing on October 10 and 14 this month to Molecular Solutions Care Health, Vasanthnagar, by the National Centre for Biological Sciences as part of a statewide survey. Members of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee said surveillance was key.

“Following the protocol, we’re sending high-risk samples for sequencing. As and when we get the results, we do a detailed drill-down on the patient status. We’re tracking these cases just as we did for Delta Plus,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K V Thrilok Chandra said.

Also read: Karnataka rechecks 1.3K genomic sequences for UK Delta Covid sub-variant

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the State Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee, said the results seemed to have been uploaded to GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) but not sent to the committee yet.

“During our discussions, global experts say we should be careful (about this variant) since it’s already prevalent in 10% of the UK population, a significant number that shows its transmission potential. The US and Israel are also worried about it,” Dr Rao said.

GISAID is a global science initiative and primary source providing open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the coronavirus.

“There is no doubt that AY.4 is leading the pack and its sub-lineage AY.4.2 has the potential to create a pandemic. At this juncture, it will be prudent for us to increase vigilance. Though it hasn’t been deemed a variant of concern, its investigation should be of absolute priority,” Dr Rao said.

He continued: “Epidemiologists say we may not see a third Covid wave because of our high seroprevalence and vaccine coverage.

"But the worrisome areas are in places where the seroprevalence is lower and where vaccination rate is poor. They are vulnerable and we need to focus on them and protect them.”

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH: