Bengaluru Restaurants, pubs likely to shut before 11 pm on Dec 31

Police will most likely ask restaurants, pubs and other commercial establishments to take in only fully vaccinated customers on New Year’s Eve and shut up shop before 11 pm. They will not allow any New Year celebrations on public streets and will seek an explanation from everyone going out after 11 pm.

The restrictions, in line with the government’s decision to restrict the New Year celebrations to contain the spread of Omicron, will be finalised after a meeting between the police top brass, the chief minister and the home minister. Restaurants and pubs will be given the instructions on December 26 and 27.

“We want people to get back home by 11 pm,” a senior police officer said. He pointed out that the state government as well as the Brigade Shops’ and Establishments’ Association has already announced that late-night New Year celebrations won’t be allowed on the streets.

Speaking to DH, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant said an early closure deadline for restaurants and pubs on December 31 would be set after a meeting with the chief minister and the home minister.

