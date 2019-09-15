Biker loses life due to reckless driving

An electrician was killed after his speeding bike crashed into a railing on NICE Road near Byatarayanapura on September 13.

The victim has been identified as Dhanush Shankar (26), a resident of KR Puram, who was working in a private infrastructure company in Kengeri. Reckless and rash driving caused the accident, the police said.

According to the police, Shankar was on his way to work on Saturday early morning when the accident happened. When he reached Byatarayanapura, he crashed his bike into the railing, lost balance and fell over. A passerby rushed him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Byatarayanapura police rushed to the spot and towed away the bike. Further investigations are on.