BU syndicate members call for judicial inquiry over illegal backlog postings

Bangalore University (BU) will hold a judicial inquiry into the alleged irregularity over filling up over 35 backlog teaching posts filled based on notifications issued in 2018.

A resolution to this effect was passed in the syndicate meeting held on Tuesday following various complaints, communication from the government, the recent high court order and media reports.

Syndicate members present at the meeting said, “Each backlog post was sold for not less than Rs 30 lakh.”

Prem Sohan Lal, a syndicate member, told DH that the notification was issued in 2018 according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and Backlog Norms. “But while implementing it, only UGC rules were followed, which is a clear violation of the notification and Backlog Norms,” Lal said.

Another member pointed to the allegations that posts were sold for several lakhs and demanded the truth. “It is possible only by inquiry through a proper channel. This is why we have taken a decision to go for a judicial inquiry,” the member added.

Members’ accounts and documents available with DH reveal some eligible for the backlog posts had approached the high court, which said in its verdict that the petitioner’s “point was valid”.

The documents showed 55 backlog posts were available and 35 were filled only by UGC norms.

“While filling backlog posts, the age criteria of 29 years to 40years was the priority, but the university has not followed it and appointed 24-year-old candidates for a few departments,” said another syndicate member, wishing to be anonymous.

However, two days after the meeting, some syndicate members have written to Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal to call for an emergency syndicate meeting to appoint the committee for the judicial inquiry.

The members have also forwarded copies of this letter to the Governor, Higher Education Minister and Principal Secretary for Higher Education.

Calls from V-C

Some syndicate members, especially the principals of affiliate colleges nominated to the body, alleged that they received a call from Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal asking them to give in writing that “they would obey to whatever decision the V-C would take regarding the backlog posts issue.”

DH tried to contact Prof Venugopal, but he was not available for comment.