Electronic City, Attibele toll hiked for regular users

The toll at Electronics City and Attibele expressways will go up for regular commuters from July 1 onwards as the authorities have increased the charges for various vehicles.

Two-wheeler users have to pay Rs 625 for the monthly pass, after a hike of Rs 45. For jeeps and vans, the fee for a return trip will go up from Rs 75 to Rs 80 while the monthly pass will get costlier by Rs 115 at Rs 625.

Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) will have to pay Rs 75 for a single trip (with a hike of Rs 5) and another Rs 10 for a return trip at Rs 110. At Rs 2,195, the monthly pass fee has been hiked by Rs 160.

The hike will add to the overheads of those travelling between Bengaluru and the various companies situated in the IT corridor of Electronics City and the hundreds of industries in Bommasandra.

The areas employ lakhs of people, including IT engineers who have been working from home. Many vegetable vendors have also been using the expressways regularly after the BBMP shifted them from KR Market to Singasandra.

Gajendra Babu, a vendor, said he needed to take the flyover to get the vegetables in time and warned the toll hike would reinforce their demands to move back to KR Market. "Our expenses are growing by the day. The authorities cite the third wave to keep us out of the city," he said.

The single and return trip fee for trucks and buses will go up by Rs 10 and Rs 15, respectively. The monthly pass will cost Rs 4,390, up by Rs 320.

At the Attibele toll plaza near the Tamil Nadu border, the single and return fee for cars has not been changed but the monthly pass price has gone up to Rs 940, costlier by Rs 70.

The return fee and monthly pass price for LCVs will go up by Rs 5 and Rs 115, respectively. For trucks and buses, both single and return trip fee will go up by Rs 10 while the monthly pass fee will be hiked by Rs 230.

