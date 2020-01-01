ESIC hospital incurs patients' wrath

The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation hospital, (ESIC), Rajajinagar, has come under fire from patients for not giving reports of CT scans and MRI.

Patients hurling abuses at doctors is becoming common at the hospital, according to sources as patients have not been getting hard copies of the reports. Activists have also taken to Facebook to express their anger.

When DH spoke to sources at the hospital, they said there was no stock of films.

“We are giving them handwritten reports. Sometimes, if patients can, they are asked to get CDs or hard disks and the reports are handed over in them,” the source said.

Responding to this, Dr Jitendra Kumar, dean of the institute, said: “Why should there be a problem when CDs are being given in place of the reports? They can bring it to the doctors who can view in their computers in the hospital.”

Dr Jitendra said that he would instruct the department to make provisions for patients.

Dr Jitendra, who initially attempted to refute the allegations, said: “We believe that the firm which was supplying films has changed its name and address. A new firm has taken over them.”