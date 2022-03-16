Feel guilty, says HC on Bengaluru pothole deaths; orders road survey

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday orally observed that it felt guilty whenever it saw reports about deaths in accidents due to bad condition of Bengaluru roads.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar said this on being informed about the death of a 27-year-old, who had sustained injuries after falling into a pothole on Sunday night. The bench directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to carry out a survey of potholes in the Central Business District (CBD) within three days.

"We feel very sorry for the untimely death of the young man. A memo has been filed by the respondent (BBMP) in compliance with our earlier order giving the work plan to fill up/repair potholes in the CBD area of Bengaluru city. We are not satisfied with the said work plan," the bench said.

Also Read | Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru, public outraged

It also discussed the issue with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who was present before the court. "We want the repair of potholes in CBD area on a war footing. The roads shall be repaired within 15 days. We direct the respondents to conduct a survey of all existing roads in the area within three days,” the court said.

It added that the repair work shall be immediately started on all major roads with the help of "proper technology and maximum use of machines".

The counsel for the BBMP told the court that the condition of the roads has worsened due to development works taken up by various agencies. He requested the court to allow him to implead those agencies as parties in the proceedings.

The court permitted to implead agencies/bodies as well as the American Road Technology and Pvt Ltd agency, the company operating the Python machine, as necessary parties.

The hearing has been posted to April 5.

Check out latest DH videos here