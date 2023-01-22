Flight movements at KIA close in on pre-Covid levels

The monthly CATFM analysis, the last before the airport in Bengaluru opened its second terminal, placed the airport on top in terms of ATM recovery over the past three years

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 20:24 ist
Terminal 2 in Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH File Photo

Trends in air traffic movement to and from Bengaluru remained upward as 2022 drew to a close and has almost hit pre-Covid numbers, an official report on traffic flow management in the country’s airports said.

The Central Air Traffic Flow Management (CATFM) said, in a post-ops analysis of the month of December 2022, that the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded 98 per cent of the average daily flight movement which was recorded in December 2019. KIA recorded the third highest average daily movement among the country’s six major airports, behind Delhi and Mumbai (figures in box).

The monthly CATFM analysis, the last before the airport in Bengaluru opened its second terminal, placed the airport on top in terms of ATM recovery over the past three years, ahead of Mumbai (97.6 per cent), Delhi (93.9 per cent), Hyderabad (79.5 per cent), Kolkata (76.5 per cent) and Chennai (70.4 per cent). The Airports Authority of India established the CATFM system to streamline air traffic movement by balancing the traffic volumes with the airports’ capabilities.






 Dec 2019Dec 2020Dec 2021Dec 2022
Bengaluru670469566656
     
Delhi137189412471287
     
Hyderabad556351388444
     
Kolkata503294382382
     
Mumbai908523765887
     
Chennai497283342350

The highest daily movements at KIA during December were recorded around Christmas (690, on December 23) and the New Year’s (686 and 683, on December 29 and 30, respectively).

At 656 average daily movements in December, the airport also recorded a 5.3 per cent jump on the daily average number during the previous month, again the highest among the country’s six major airports.

Mumbai and Hyderabad (both registering a 5 per cent monthly increase), Chennai (3.2 per cent) and Delhi (1.3 per cent) stayed on the growth course while Kolkata recorded a 2.3 per cent dip in the average daily movements.

