Heavy rain floods low-lying areas of Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday, inundating roads in many places and flooding houses in low-lying areas. A house collapse was reported.

The intermittent rain from morning turned into a downpour in the afternoon with several areas across the city receiving an average of 30 mm of rain, with Doddanekkundi ward in Mahadevapura zone recording 56.5 mm rain.

The rain was moderate in Yelahanka (17 mm), Jakkur (16), HMT Ward (16.5) and the surrounding areas in the northern parts. However, in places like Peenya, Dasarahalli and Kottigepalya in the northwestern parts of the city between 36 mm to 39 mm rain was recorded.

At Gautam Nagar in Domlur, water gushed into low-lying areas and one of the houses collapsed. “There are more than 65 houses in the area. We suffer this way during every monsoon,” a resident said.

Roads in Wilson Garden, Shantinagar, Jayanagar, Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Vijayanagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Shivajinagar, MG Road, Koramangala and Banashankari were inundated with floodwater, ruining a pleasant weekend outing for many.

According to BBMP control room staffers, there were a few complaints of flooding under the bridges. There were no reports of tree fall, they said.