Hoax emails to Bengaluru schools originated in Pakistan: Police

The emails that warned of bombs being planted in many Bengaluru schools earlier this month were sent from Pakistan and a West Asian nation, police said.

Quoting details provided by Gmail, a senior police officer told DH that the main server in the e-mail chain was located in Pakistan. All the emails were sent from 10 Gmail IDs.

Police are also said to have obtained clues about the identity of the e-mailers but are tight-lipped about it. The role of ISIS is also suspected.

Four special teams of the Bengauru police are investigating the case in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The emails were sent to 15 upscale schools located in the city and the outskirts on the morning of April 8. While some schools received 5-6 identical e-mails, others were spammed with about 140 messages. The content of all the e-mails was similar.

Police searched all the schools before declaring the threat to be a hoax.

“These were all automated e-mails. There was no hacking of any server,” the officer added.

A source said it would be “nearly impossible” to track down the real culprits if no Indian was involved in it.

According to police, the purpose of sending the e-mails appeared to be creating fear.

