Hoax emails to B'luru schools originated in Pak: Police

Hoax emails to Bengaluru schools originated in Pakistan: Police

The e-mails were sent to 15 upscale schools located in the city and the outskirts on the morning of April 8

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 04:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The emails that warned of bombs being planted in many Bengaluru schools earlier this month were sent from Pakistan and a West Asian nation, police said. 

Quoting details provided by Gmail, a senior police officer told DH that the main server in the e-mail chain was located in Pakistan. All the emails were sent from 10 Gmail IDs. 

Police are also said to have obtained clues about the identity of the e-mailers but are tight-lipped about it. The role of ISIS is also suspected.

Also Read | Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools, premises vacated

Four special teams of the Bengauru police are investigating the case in coordination with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). 

The emails were sent to 15 upscale schools located in the city and the outskirts on the morning of April 8. While some schools received 5-6 identical e-mails, others were spammed with about 140 messages. The content of all the e-mails was similar. 

Police searched all the schools before declaring the threat to be a hoax. 

“These were all automated e-mails. There was no hacking of any server,” the officer added. 

A source said it would be “nearly impossible” to track down the real culprits if no Indian was involved in it. 

According to police, the purpose of sending the e-mails appeared to be creating fear.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bomb scare
Pakistan
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 