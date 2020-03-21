IIM-B postpones convocation over COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday announced that 615 students from the 2020 batch had graduated while postponing the convocation ceremony due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following a special resolution passed by the Board of Governors, IIMB has said since the convocation ceremony has been postponed, in order to assist the academic and professional pursuit of its students, the degrees will be sent to them.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chair, Board of Governors, IIMB, joined Professor G Raghuram Director, IIMB, online for the announcement of degrees.

Fourteen students of the Doctoral Programme, 27 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management, 70 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 75 students of the Executive Post-Graduate Programme in Management, and 429 students of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management have received degrees.

Gold medals were awarded to seven students across different programmes. Out of the seven gold medallists, three are women, of whom one received two gold medals.

Four students of the Doctoral Programme, who were present on campus, and the seven gold medal winners were awarded their degrees and medals by Prof G Raghuram in the presence of the Programme Chairs – Professor Haritha Saranga (Doctor of Philosophy), Professor Anil B Suraj (PGPPM), Professor Gopal Mahapatra (PGPEM), Professor R Narayanaswamy (EPGP), and Professor Padmini Srinivasan (PGP).

Board Members Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, former Finance Secretary to the Government of India, and Distinguished Alumnus of IIMB, and MD Ranganath, former CFO, Infosys, were present while the Chair, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, joined in through video conferencing.

Gold medal winners

In PGPPM (Batch 2019-20), Neha Verma has won the gold medal for best academic performance.

From PGPEM (Batch 2018-20), the gold medal for first rank went to Siddhartha Garikapati.

In EPGP (2019-20), Rachana Kamath has won the gold medal for both first rank as well as for best all round performance.

In PGP (Batch 2018-20), Narayan Sunil received the gold medal for first rank, Subhrangsu Mukherjee and Ankita Shrivastava received it for second rank, and Jinit Pragnesh Dharia for best all round performance.