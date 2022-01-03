KC General Hospital to have additional facilities by April

Higher Education Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayana inaugurated two new primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Subramanyanagar and Vyalikaval areas of the constituency.

He also laid the foundation stone for another PHC at Garadimane near Subramanyanagar.

“The state government will soon take up the work on building a 75-bedded hi-tech speciality hospital at the Rajmahal Guttahalli area,” the minister told the media, adding that the PHCs are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment like diagnostic laboratories and digital X-ray facilities.

“Eye- and dental-related check-ups and procedures will be offered at affordable costs to the public (at the PHCs). We have even tied up with Minto Eye Hospital for these services,” Narayan said.

The minister also said the 60-bedded paediatric wing and 100-bedded hospital managed by Jayadeva Hospital at KC General will start functioning from April 2022.

“We also plan to add another 100 beds to the existing 100-bedded maternity facility at the hospital,” he said. “The digital services will be completed at the earliest in collaboration with the Manipal Group of Hospitals.”

To ramp up vaccination, the minister also opened a 24X7 drive-in vaccination centre at the government school premises next to KC General.

