KSEEB for conducting classes in 2 shifts at schools

Amid speculations over reopening of schools in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has framed guidelines for reopening of the schools from the ensuing academic year

2020-21.

The Board has suggested that the classes from LKG to second PUC in all the schools, affiliated to it, be conducted in two shifts. However, the guidelines are yet to be approved by the government, besides finalising on the dates for reopening of schools.

Soon after a meeting chaired by the commissioner of the education department, the Board has suggested conducting classes at schools in two shifts —7.50 am to 12.20 noon and 12.10 noon to 5 pm while adhering to social distancing rules and putting in place several safety measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. An official circular in this regard was issued on Friday by the Board.

The officials have directed the schools to conduct only 36 classes per week, besides cutting down the number of classes in non-academic subjects, like music, art, physical education and other co-curricular subjects. “We have not decided on the dates for reopening of schools. Only a circular has been sent to the school authorities to keep them prepared for what is likely to come in the ensuing months,” a senior official of the department told DH.

According to the circular, a copy of which is available with DH, “The schools must allow only three children to sit on a bench as per the social distancing rule. If the schools find a shortage of space, they may make use of computer, library and sports rooms.” The circular even directed the schools to make use of community centres, government buildings and Anganwadi centres that are relatively free in the afternoon hours.