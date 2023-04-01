Medahalli fire tragedy: Seven labourers dead, one critical

Seven of the eight labourers severely burnt in a fire accident on March 26 in a residential room in Medahalli village near Hosakote died while receiving treatment.

Sanoj Sharma aka Sanod, Amit Kumar Mandal, Chandra Pal, Tilak Ram, Neeraj Bharathi, Laxmana and Sumaya Gupta alias Samay died one after the other till Friday. The eighth victim, Nikun Ansari, is battling for life at Victoria Hospital’s burns ward.

All the eight had been rushed to Victoria around 3.55 am on the same day of the accident. They work as construction labourers. They were hired by contractor Aravind Gupta and hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. They were put up in a 15X10 room in Medahalli village.

Police said the fire accident happened due to an LPG gas leak from the cylinder they kept in the room. Fireballs began spreading in the early hours. Police visiting the spot initially thought it was a minor accident, but were told by doctors that the victims had severe burns and have slim chances of survival.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, Mallikarjun Baladandi revealed the police’s discovery during investigations that gas leaked from a damaged pipe and triggered the accident.

"We have arrested contractor Gupta and action will be taken against building owner Bhaskar for allowing so many labourers to stay in a small room, without any safety measures," a police officer said.

Anugondanahalli police suspect that one of the labourers may have lit a cigarette or beedi in the room. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel visited the spot, and will file a report on the precise cause of the accident.