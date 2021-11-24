Minor employed by BWSSB contractor dies of snake bite while at work

Minor employed by BWSSB contractor dies at work

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  Nov 24 2021
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:17 ist
17-year-old Mohan was the son of a sanitary worker. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mohan V, a minor illegally employed to work for the BWSSB, died after a snake bite here on Wednesday. An activist said 17-year-old Mohan, son of a sanitary worker, was hired by the BWSSB contractor Navodaya Sevice Providers.

After the snake bite, he was rushed to Bowring Hospital where he died soon after. "A minor was employed by the BWSSB and Navodaya company was sent to work without protective gear, which has led to his death," the hospital said.

Samuel Sathyaseelan, a PhD student from JNU who is assisting the family in filing a complaint, said the entire incident shows blatant disregard for rules.

Activists urged that cases are booked against both the contractor and the BWSSB should be booked, noting that government agencies have repeatedly failed to follow the rules. 

A complaint was filed at the Commercial Street police station.

