Night-time ban for two-wheelers on NICE Road from Jan 16

Two-wheelers will not be allowed entry on NICE Road from 10 pm to 5 am for safety reasons, the Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited said on Thursday.

In a release, the NICE management said the decision to stop two-wheelers from using the road was taken to comply with directions from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The night-time two-wheeler ban will be in place from January 16, the release said.

Speaking to DH, traffic chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the recommendation was made as the region was identified as accident-prone.

“Many fatal accidents were taking place on NICE Road during the night. Since other national highways did not have two-wheeler movement, they didn’t have lighting. Even on this stretch, there is no lighting due to which two-wheeler riders cannot even see stationary, heavy-duty vehicles on the road. That is why many rear collisions were taking place,” he explained.

The Accident Analysis Report released by the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) for 2021 observed high number of mishaps on the road. It puts the number of fatal accidents in 2021 as 40. While 24 fatal accidents took place in 2019, 24 accidents took place in 2020.

