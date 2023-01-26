Partial 'albino' dhole highlights diversity of Cauvery sanctuary

A partial 'albino' dhole (wild dog), sighted in the Sangama range of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS), has brought to the fore the importance of conserving the landscape which faces the threat of submergence by the Mekedatu project, researchers said.

The frontline staff of the CWS had noticed the animal a few days ago. Researchers from Nature Conservation Foundation and Holématthi Nature Foundation said it might be the first such case among dholes, an endangered canine species once found abundantly in 11 Asian countries.

"This is the first-ever record (sighting) of albinism in dholes from India or from its entire distribution range in 11 countries," wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi said in a note, adding that there might be a remote chance that the individual could be an interbreed between a domestic dog and dholes. "This can only be ascertained if DNA testing of the individual is carried out," he added.

The dhole was recorded accidentally in the camera traps, which were set up to conduct a long-term population monitoring of leopards. "The Kaveri landscape, which has been unexplored, has several surprises. This area is now threatened by the (proposed) Mekedatu dam," the Foundation said.