Partial 'albino' dhole sighted in Cauvery sanctuary

Partial 'albino' dhole highlights diversity of Cauvery sanctuary

The frontline staff of the CWS had noticed the animal a few days ago

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 26 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 09:07 ist

 A partial 'albino' dhole (wild dog), sighted in the Sangama range of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS), has brought to the fore the importance of conserving the landscape which faces the threat of submergence by the Mekedatu project, researchers said.

The frontline staff of the CWS had noticed the animal a few days ago. Researchers from Nature Conservation Foundation and Holématthi Nature Foundation said it might be the first such case among dholes, an endangered canine species once found abundantly in 11 Asian countries.

"This is the first-ever record (sighting) of albinism in dholes from India or from its entire distribution range in 11 countries," wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi said in a note, adding that there might be a remote chance that the individual could be an interbreed between a domestic dog and dholes. "This can only be ascertained if DNA testing of the individual is carried out," he added.

The dhole was recorded accidentally in the camera traps, which were set up to conduct a long-term population monitoring of leopards. "The Kaveri landscape, which has been unexplored, has several surprises. This area is now threatened by the (proposed) Mekedatu dam," the Foundation said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

 