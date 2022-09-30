PG students protest at BU over scholarships

PG students protest at BU over scholarships

Over 600 students said that the Department of Social Welfare has not released the scholarships yet

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 30 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 23:31 ist
Bangalore University. Credit: DH file photo

Postgraduate students of Bangalore University staged a protest on Friday demanding that the Department of Social Welfare release the scholarship amount immediately.

Over 600 students of the final semester said that the department has not released the scholarships yet. "In another few months we are going out of the university completing our course, but there is no sign of the scholarship," said the protesting students.

The students have even submitted a representation to the vice-chancellor in this regard and requested him to co-ordinate with the department.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore University
protest
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 