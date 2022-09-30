PG students protest at BU over scholarships

Postgraduate students of Bangalore University staged a protest on Friday demanding that the Department of Social Welfare release the scholarship amount immediately.

Over 600 students of the final semester said that the department has not released the scholarships yet. "In another few months we are going out of the university completing our course, but there is no sign of the scholarship," said the protesting students.

The students have even submitted a representation to the vice-chancellor in this regard and requested him to co-ordinate with the department.