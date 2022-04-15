Power cuts on their way out in many parts of Bengaluru

After putting up with day-long blackouts, parts of Rajajinagar, Indiranagar, Hebbal, RR Nagar, Shivajinagar and Hebbal may finally get an uninterrupted power supply.

Phases I and II of Bescom’s ambitious project to convert overhead electric lines to underground cables seem to be finally nearing completion.

Though the first two phases were set to be completed in October 2021, the project was pushed back due to multiple hurdles such as delays in acquiring road-cutting permissions, Bescom said.

“Apart from the delay in acquiring road-cutting permissions, we also had to coordinate with multiple agencies to make sure we do not

damage their utilities. Hence the delay,” a senior Bescom official.

Bescom Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said that the work was stalled owing to the exams going on since last month.

“During the exam season, we cannot afford long power cuts. Hence, we temporarily slowed down the process. However, the first two phases are in the final stage of completion. We are hoping to complete it within a month,” Cholan said.

Yet another official said that they were planning diligently to ensure that the first two phases were completed before the onset of the monsoon. Officials added that Phases III and IV which were to be completed by August 2022 may also be delayed by at least six months. So far, 92% of work on the conversion of High Tension (HT) cables and 83.87% of Low Tension (LT) in Phase I has been completed. The conversion of HT lines to underground cables and LT lines to Aerial Bundled cables will ensure an uninterrupted power supply and reduce the number of electric accidents, they said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: