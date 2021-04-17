'Reserve beds, or else': Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar warns private hospitals

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has warned private hospitals of strict action if they fail to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients.

After his meeting with experts to discuss ways of containing the wildly spreading infection, the minister revealed that government hospitals have also been directed to reserve more beds for Covid patients.

“We have been requesting private hospitals to reserve more beds for Covid patients for the past 15 days, but they have only given 15-20% beds and others did not bother to respond to our calls,” the minister said.

“We are going to take it seriously and may have to take strict action against private hospitals failing to comply with the government order just as we did last year.”

The minister also asked private hospitals to treat non-Covid patients only in emergency situations.

“We won’t be silent if Covid patients are not provided the required treatment. Private hospitals must stand with the government during this hour of distress. Corporate hospitals must set up Covid Care Centres in private hotels and only those with serious conditions must be admitted to the hospital,” he said.