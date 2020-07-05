Residents exit Bengaluru as Covid-19 cases rise: Report

Residents leave Bengaluru as coronavirus cases rise: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 23:15 ist
Representative image

As Covid-19 cases surge in Bengaluru, thousands of residents, fearing another lockdown, reportedly have been heading back to their hometowns and villages, creating a gridlock on the city’s exit roads, according to a report by Times of India.

Exit roads like Tumakuru Road witnessed heavy traffic. KSRTC officials said that the completion of SSCL has also promoted many residents to leave the city. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

According to the report, some residents vacated their houses permanently and have moved back to their hometowns. Rama Gowda, a cab driver told the publication, “Cases in Bengaluru are rapidly rising and there are no hospitals to admit patients. I am worried about my life. Though I managed to survive the lockdown, now it has become impossible. I will work in the fields for a living. I will never come back to Bengaluru.” 

Leelavathi, a resident of Peenya, has packed up her belongings and is moving to Bellur Cross in Mandya. “We have already lost our jobs and our family is not in a state to pay house rent. We decided to go back to our hometown before there is another lockdown," she told the daily.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 