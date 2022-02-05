RTO officials seize 300 bike taxis in 4 days in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: RTO officials seize 300 bike taxis in 4 days

On Friday, officials of the Koramangala Regional Transport Office and others conducted inspection of vehicles and seized more than 130 bikes

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Feb 05 2022, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 01:11 ist
The seized bikes on Friday parked at Koramangala RTO office in HSR Layout. Credit: Special Arrangement

In the biggest crackdown on bike taxis, the Transport Department has seized 250 two-wheelers operated as commercial vehicles within the last four days with officials stating that the operation will continue in the coming days.

On Friday, officials of the Koramangala Regional Transport Office and others conducted inspection of vehicles and seized more than 130 bikes that were operated for commercial use.

Rapido, an app-based aggregator, has been operating bike taxis in the city for years. Officials said their operation was focused against the use of two wheelers against the legal provisions.

Also Read | No vehicles to be towed in Bengaluru until revised policy

"We have seized and booked cases against 130 two-wheelers with white board that were operated as taxis in violation of the motor vehicles act. It is also important for passengers to realise that travelling in such vehicles is unsafe as they are not covered by insurance in case of accidents," Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement) L Narendra Holkar told DH. Officials acknowledged that the government has permitted the use of bike taxis but noted the only electric vehicles were allowed.

Meanwhile, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers who have been opposing the operation of bike taxis over the last few months, decided to stage a protest on Saturday.

Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association state president Raghu Narayana Gowda said more than 300 bike taxis were seized on Friday. "We hope cases will be registered against the remaining ones," he said, adding that they have petitioned the government to put an end to the "illegal operation of bikes as taxis".

Syed Atheeq Ahmed, the association's Bengaluru president, said "Auto rickshaw and taxi drivers go through all the procedures and pay the required fee to run taxi operations legally. The illegal operations are directly affecting our revenue," he said.

