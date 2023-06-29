Scarce allocations, delayed tariff revision leave BWSSB in a spot

Poor budgetary allocations, coupled with failure to approve a water tariff revision for nearly 10 years, have forced the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to place many projects on hold.

According to BWSSB sources, the civic body has not received any funds from the state government over the last three years and is now dependent on loans to initiate major projects.

“The crucial Cauvery Stage V project, which was taken up to provide Cauvery water to residents of 110 villages that were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2008, is funded by the loans we availed from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"While 84 per cent of the funds come from the loan, the state government contributed only 8 per cent and the BWSSB raised the remaining 8 per cent,” a BWSSB official said.

The paucity of funds has put projects to update sewage treatment plants (STPs) and replace older pipelines on hold for years.

“Though the project to upgrade STPs was announced in the previous budget, the funds did not come through. Also, to bring down the unaccounted for water, we need to replace old pipelines. The lack of funds has not allowed us to take up these projects,” an official said.

The state government’s release of funds towards providing free water to the slums has also been erratic.

“Close to 1.2 lakh families in the slums are being supplied with nearly 10,000 litres of water. The government had agreed to pay Rs 19 crore to meet these needs. However, over the last two years, only Rs 6 crore has been credited annually,” the official said.

The year-on-year increase in power tariff has also increased the expenses. Sources told DH that the expenditure on electricity has increased from Rs 30 crore a month in 2014 to close to Rs 100 crore.

“Including the maintenance costs and other expenses, the monthly expenditure goes up to Rs 140 crore. However, the income through the tariff reaches only around Rs 110 crore,” a source said.

With the new government set to present its first budget, the BWSSB is hoping that there would be a substantial allotment to meet its growing needs.

DKS visit sparks hope

A meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has sparked among the officials hopes of a tariff revision.

Sources said the BWSSB has requested a rise in tariff by at least 15 per cent. The proposal has been lying with the government for nearly three years and the officials are hopeful that it would be considered now.