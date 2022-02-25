Stuck, dollars running out: Indian students in Ukraine

Stuck in govt building, dollars running out: Indian students' ordeal in Ukraine

About 15 students from India, among them a Bengalurean, have been stranded in Lviv without any help

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 25 2022, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 02:55 ist

Wailing sirens, roaring fighter jets, local authorities warning about possible aerial attacks, panic-stricken people stocking up on groceries in building cellars... this was how daily life looked like in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, on Thursday. 

About 15 students from India, among them a Bengalurean, have been stranded in Lviv without any help. In a state of panic, the students have taken shelter in a government building located opposite the mayor’s office in downtown Lviv.

“Almost all bunkers are filled with elders, women and kids. Though the city is safe from bombings, for now, we don’t know when we will come under attack,” said Mohammed Ali Aamir, a student and resident of Basavanagudi. 

Also Read | Indians in Ukraine advised to find bomb shelters if air sirens are heard 

Aamir has been pursuing a second-year veterinary science degree at Lviv National Stepan Gzhytsky University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnology. 

Though the group managed to contact the Indian embassy in Ukraine, it has yet to receive help. According to Aamir, embassy officials are unable to evacuate them because the Ukrainian airspace has been blocked and there’s no word yet from the higher authorities. 

Cash is also in short supply as several banks have come under attack. Another student said: “No credit card issued in India is being accepted here and our dollars are running out. There is an absolute rush everywhere. People are flocking to supermarkets and stocking up on groceries and water but the supplies are running low.” 

Also read: Maintain calm, remain safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians

The students have pooled money to buy rice, dry fruits and bottled water enough to last a week. “We don’t know what will happen. We just want to get out of the city at the earliest,” Aamir said. 

Though the Polish border is just 40 km from Lviv and it’s open to Indians, the students neither have the means to get there nor is the journey safe. “We have been asking locals and our seniors to hire some cars and bikes to reach the border and cross into Poland. We can fly out of there,” Aamir said. 

“We have been really worried for the last two days as the situation has become worse,” said Nadeem, Aamir’s father.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru news
Ukraine
India
Russia
World news
India News

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 