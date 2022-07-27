Three years on, wait for Cauvery water continues in 110 villages around Bengaluru

Residents in 110 villages in the city’s periphery have said they are yet to receive a Cauvery water connection from the BWSSB despite paying all the required charges three years ago.

In 2019, when the roads were in a bad shape after the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had cut them to fix water pipes, residents were told that the roadwork would be expedited and restored if they availed water connections.

“(They told us) Cauvery water will be served soon, but since we availed the connections, we have not received a single drop,” said Kochu Sankar, president, Trinity Enclave Residents' Welfare Association in North Bengaluru.

Another resident in the area asked why the BWSSB should collect money if it cannot provide services.

“We agree that the project is in progress, but why did they collect the money early? Many of us have paid close to Rs 50,000, which is not a small amount,” said a resident of Horamavu.

Sankar added that the residents were neither informed of any developments nor the progress of the work.

“We do not see the Ground Level Reservoirs (GLR) coming up for our area. Also, the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) access has not been planned. When we approached the officials, requesting them to provide us with a tentative date, none of them responded,” he said.

Residents said they now pay close to Rs 2,000 a month for a tanker of water. BWSSB officials refuted the claims.

“We can fulfill the water needs of all the residents in the 110 villages once the Cauvery Stage V project is completed. Of the 110 villages, we supply water twice a week to 51 of them. In areas where we are not supplying water, we have not collected any money,” BWSSB chairperson Jayaram N told DH.