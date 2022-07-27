Karnataka can’t claim rights over surplus water in Cauvery basin: Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that any surplus water generated in the Karnataka side of Cauvery basin should be stored in reservoirs located in Karnataka and be carried forward to the next year.

In an affidavit countering Karnataka's petition seeking approval of the Mekedatu hydro-reservoir project, Tamil Nadu said Karnataka should not construct any projects, including Mekedatu, to utilise surplus water on its side of Cauvery basin.

The Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) had earlier rejected the lift irrigation scheme proposed by Karnataka on its side of Cauvery basin, and having found that Cauvery is a deficit basin, ruled that Karnataka did not have the power to take up projects for the utilisation of the so-called surplus water. The surplus water has to be conserved and carried forward to the next year, Tamil Nadu said quoting the Tribunal's final ruling.

If Karnataka takes up any projects to utilise surplus water, it would clearly be a violation of the final word of the Tribunal, Tamil Nadu said while opposing the Mekedatu project.

Karnataka has been arguing that after ensuring 177.25 tmc feet at Biligundlu in the normal year to lower riparian states, it has rights over the remaining water on its side of the basin. Even the Tribunal did not say anything on surplus water. Karnataka had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court earlier claiming rights over surplus water, which the state assumed would be around 80 tmc feet in a year. The petition is still pending in the apex court.

However, Tamil Nadu claimed that “the surplus water shall be conserved as far as possible and spillage of water shall be reduced to the minimum. Thus, the surplus quantity has to be conserved in the designated reservoirs.”

The yield of the uncontrolled catchment in the Karnataka side of Cauvery basin was assessed as 80 tmc feet by the CWDT. If the uncontrolled catchment is permitted to be impounded at Mekedatu, it would severely impact the releases to downstream Tamil Nadu, the affidavit said.

Dismissing Karnataka’s claim that the Mekedatu will only be a drinking water project, Tamil Nadu alleged that Karnataka had already violated the CWDT's decision by increasing the area under irrigation which has been duly brought to the notice of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Karnataka proposed to build Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. However, Tamil Nadu has been opposing this. Now the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court and next hearing will be August 10.