Tumakuru Road flyover to stay shut longer

It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles use the flyover daily and its closure has led to massive traffic jams on the service roads

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 04:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 06:34 ist
Tumakuru Road flyover File Photo. Credit: DH Photo

A team of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) who inspected the Goraguntepalya flyover on Tumakuru Road, which has been closed for repairs since December 25, said it may remain shut for a while longer.

The experts joined engineers working on the pillars of the flyover to inspect its safety. A report on the same is expected to be submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) soon.

Authorities said the repair works were nearly over, but the views of the experts will be taken into consideration before deciding on reopening the flyover. "A decision will be taken within a week," an official said.

It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles use the flyover daily and its closure has led to massive traffic jams on the service roads.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

