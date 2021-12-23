UK traveller, three in family test positive for Omicron in Bengaluru

A traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members are found to be Omicron positive, adding to the tally of the new variant in the city.

With these four cases, the state’s Omicron tally jumps to 23.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the index case was a 26-year-old Indian expat working in the UK who flew into the city on December 12.

“She had a negative RT-PCR certificate from the UK, and she also tested negative at the airport,” a source said, adding that she was subsequently picked up by her parents and 20-year-old sister from the airport and driven home to their apartment in Koramangala.

However, the traveller developed symptoms the following day. On December 14, she went to Manipal Hospitals for an RT-PCR test, where she was found to be positive. She has since been isolated at the hospital.

“Following this, health officers immediately tested the traveller’s family who were her primary contacts. They were found to be positive on December 16,” an official said, adding that although the family had developed fever, sore throat and cold, they were allowed to isolate themselves at home.

“The apartment, in Koramangala’s 3rd Block, was declared a cluster that same day and sealed,” a source said.

Samples sent for genomic sequencing were returned with a positive result on Wednesday for the UK traveller and all three family members. Health officials noted the three family members (including a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman) had been vaccinated twice.

The UK traveller had two doses of Pfizer and the family all had Covishield. “Their symptoms dissipated in two to three days. They are currently asymptomatic, but have been moved to a private hospital for observation,” an official said.

Sources said 10 secondary contacts had been identified but had tested negative for the virus.

There is concern that the delayed sequencing results will lead to a spike in cases. “A system to quickly detect Omicron in people must be introduced,” one officer said.

