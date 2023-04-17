Fraser Town residents seek ban on food fair

'We have lost serenity of our area': Fraser Town residents seek ban on food fair

In the last few years, Fraser Town has turned into a pilgrimage centre for gourmet lovers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 02:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 06:43 ist
Foodies from across the city throng eateries at Mosque Road to savour the best dishes laid out for Iftar. Credit: DH Photo/UDBHAVI BALAKRISHNA

Residents of Fraser Town are seeking a ban on the food fair that takes place on Mosque Road, MM Road, More Road and the surrounding streets every Ramzan. 

In a letter to the police and BBMP authorities on April 13, Saud Dastagir of the Fraser Town Residents' Welfare Association (FTRWA) stated that the food fair was "greatly disturbing" for local residents, worshippers and shopkeepers. 

"The Ramzan Mela has no religious importance and no resident or mosque authorities were in favour of such an event. We don't even take part in organising (the event) nor do we take part in shopping," the letter stated. 

According to Dastagir, "outsiders" set up stalls on the roadside during Ramzan and "outsiders" flock to the place to eat. "We have lost the serenity of our area," he stated in the letter. "This event has put a lot of strain... it's too noisy." 

Because food is cooked on the streets, smoke pollutes the air. There's garbage everywhere, and it has become a traffic nightmare, he added. He asked the authorities to deny permission for the fair and act against those defying orders. 

Authorities are yet to respond to the letter. 

In the last few years, Fraser Town has turned into a pilgrimage centre for gourmet lovers. 

With its numerous food stalls selling everything from kebabs to biryani to samosas to pakoras to desserts to sherbets, Fraser Town attracts foodies from different parts of Bengaluru.

On the flip side, the food fair has commercialised the neighbourhood and resulted in a host of civic problems. 

