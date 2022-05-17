Will BMRCL stick by Chinese contractor to make metro cars? Decision by month-end

Authorities will decide by the end of May the fate of the contract to deliver 216 metro cars, whose timely delivery is crucial for the BMRCL’s plans to commission more stretches on Namma Metro Phase 2.

The contract was awarded on December 2, 2019, to Chinese firm CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Ltd, which quoted Rs 854.95 crore to supply the cars. The work order included the supply of 126 cars with distance-to-go (DTG) technology and 90 cars with communication-based train control (CBTC) technology.

While DTG trains can operate at 2.5 minutes frequency, the advanced CBTC trains can run at a frequency of 1.5 km, which is crucial on a line with high traffic.

However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started sending notices to the company after it couldn’t keep up with the schedule specified.

“We were more than willing to work with the company and extended the deadlines repeatedly. However, the company could not come up with a solution to its problems. The work has been delayed by nearly two years now,” a source in the BMRCL told DH.

Tender conditions offered the successful bidder two options: Set up its own factory to produce the cars or partner with a domestic company to ensure timely delivery.

The company had moved the Karnataka High Court seeking an injunction to restrain BMRCL from encashing two cheques given as bank guarantees of USD 57,12,162 and Rs 85.49 crore.

“We submitted the status to the court, including the delay caused by the extension of the deadline, in an affidavit. The court dismissed the company’s petition after that. The company has time till the end of May 31 for obtaining approval for either the manufacture of trains locally or tie-up with a company to deliver trains that are made here,” an official said.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said the Phase 2 infrastructure was getting ready and the new cars were necessary to begin operations.

“The deadline for the Whitefield line is December 2022 and we are confident of meeting it. Work on the other lines is also going on as per the schedule. It will be an infructuous expenditure if we don’t get the trains on time,” he said.