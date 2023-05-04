IPL 2023: KKR opt to bat against SRH

The match is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 19:12 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and elected to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
KKR
Cricket
SRH
ipl 2023

