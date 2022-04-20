K L Rahul fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

LSG captain K L Rahul fined for breach of IPL code of conduct

Rahul admitted to the 'Level 1 offence' of the IPL Code of Conduct and 'accepted the sanction'

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Apr 20 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 11:36 ist
Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul. Credit: IANS Photo

Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for an unspecified breach of the Code of Conduct during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here.

Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction", IPL said in a release.

Rahul's team-mate Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the same match which RCB won by 18 runs on Tuesday night.

Stoinis' Code of Conduct breach was also not specified, though he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release said.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

