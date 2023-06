Bengaluru witnessed the wettest May in 2023 as the city received nearly 31 mm of rainfall, breaking a 66-year-old record. The IMD’s seasonal cumulative rainfall data from March 1, 2023, to May 31, 2023, showed that Bengaluru city saw 343 mm of rainfall, 173 mm more than normal. The downpour broke the longstanding record of 28 cm in May 1957.