In Pics | Who won what at IPL 2023
UPDATED : May 31 2023, 14:30 IST
Sports News | CSK | Chennai Super Kings | ipl 2023 | IPL | Indian Premier League | Gujarat Titans | Rajasthan Royals | Shubman Gill | Cricket |
As another spectacular season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to a close, here is the complete list of award winners who were felicitated after the final of the T20 extravaganza.
In Pics | Who won what at IPL 2023
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the champions of IPL 2023 received Rs 20 crore as prize money along with the trophy. Credit: IANS Photo
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya received the runner-up trophy and Rs 12.5 crore prize money. Credit: AFP Photo
Gujarat pace spearhead Mohammed Shami got the purple cap as the leading bowler for his 28 wickets. Credit: Instagram/@gujarat_titans
In-form Gujarat opener Shubman Gill won the orange cap as the leading batsman with 890 runs. Credit: Instagram/@gujarat_titans
Star batsman Shubman Gill was also named the most valuable player in IPL 2023. Credit: Instagram/@gujarat_titans
Rajasthan Royals' young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal won the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award at the Indian Premier League 2023. Credit: IANS Photo
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was awarded the 'Tiago EV Electric Striker of the Season Award' at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Shubman Gill was awarded the game-changer of the season at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Shubman Gill was awarded 'Most Fours of the Season' at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Faf du Plessis was awarded 'Longest Six of the Season' at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Rashid Khan took home the 'Catch of the Season' trophy at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Delhi Capitals won the fair play award – a trophy and a cash prize worth Rs 10 lakh. Credit: Instagram/@delhicapitals
In Pics | Celebrations across country after CSK's historic IPL win
UPDATED : May 30 2023, 16:59 IST
Sports News | ipl 2023 | IPL | Indian Premier League | Cricket | M S Dhoni | Ravindra Jadeja | CSK | Chennai Super Kings | Gujarat Titans |
CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power his team to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here are some pictures of CSK fans celebrating their majestic win.
In Pics | Celebrations across country after CSK's historic IPL win
Chennai Super Kings' fans celebrate their team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at a drive-in theatre live streaming the match in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' fans celebrate their team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at a drive-in theatre live streaming the match in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar cheers from the stands after witnessing CSK's heroic win against GT in the IPL 2023 final. Credit: Twitter/ @varusarath5
CSK captain M S Dhoni got teary-eyed while hugging Ravindra Jadeja after winning the IPL 2023 final against GT, with this picture going viral all over the internet. Credit: Special Arrangement
A Chennai Super Kings fan celebrates her team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' members celebrate their win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Kollywood actor Satish was also there cheering for CSK at the stadium. The star took to social media to share a photo of him with the trophy post CSK's majestic win against Gujarat Titans. Credit: Twitter/@actorsathish
Chennai Super Kings fans celebrate their team's win, in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
An emotional CSK captain M S Dhoni lifts Jadeja after registering victory against Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. Credit: IANS Photo
In Pics | A look at IPL title winners over the years
UPDATED : May 30 2023, 15:48 IST
Cricket news | Sports News | IPL | ipl 2023 | Chennai Super Kings | Mumbai Indians | Gujarat Titans |
From Rajasthan Royals in 2008 to Chennai Super Kings in 2023, here we take a look at the IPL Champions from the first edition to the current season.
In Pics | A look at IPL title winners over the years
Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown in IPL 2023. Credit: IANS Photo
With 34 runs and a three-wicket haul, captain Hardik Pandya powered Gujarat Titans to clinch its maiden IPL title in 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
Chennai Super Kings claimed their fourth IPL title in 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai Indians pipped Delhi Capitals to clinch their fifth IPL title, creating a history in the mega cricket event in 2019. Credit: PTI Photo
Under the guidance of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings emerged as champions for the third time in 2018 by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
In 2017, Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in a nail-biting final to win their third Indian Premier League title. Credit: PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad became the sixth team to win the IPL in 2016. They became champions by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs to lift their maiden IPL title. Credit: SRH
Mumbai Indians stunned the favourites CSK to win their second IPL title with a 41-run win in 2015. Credit: Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets to win the 2014 Indian Premier League title. Credit: KKR
In 2013, Mumbai Indians won their maiden Indian Premier League title by beating tournament-favourites Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs. Credit: Mumbai Indians
KKR clinched their maiden IPL trophy under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir in 2012. KKR registered a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Credit: BCCI
Chennai Super Kings became the first team to defend an IPL title in the year 2011. The team registered a massive 58-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: CSK
In 2010, Chennai Super Kings clinched their maiden trophy by defeating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in Mumbai. Credit: BCCI
Deccan Chargers, now known as Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Adam Gilchrist won the second edition of the Indian Premier League in 2009. Credit: BCCI
Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings to lift the IPL trophy in the inaugural season. Credit: IPLT20