In Pics | Wrestler Bajrang Punia pins Morteza Ghiasi, cruises into semis finals
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 14:48 IST
Wrestling | Wrestling Federation of India | wrestling events | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Tokyo Game Show | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo | Bajrang Punia | Tokyo 2020 |
True to his style, Bajrang Punia put his tactical acumen and strength to good use in the second period to pin Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi for a semifinal berth in the men's free-style 65kg event which took him closer to an Olympic medal at Tokyo Olympics.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia pins Morteza Ghiasi, cruises into semis finals; See match pics! Credit: Reuters Photo
True to his style, Bajrang Punia put his tactical acumen and strength to good use in the second period to pin Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi for a semifinal berth in the men's free-style 65kg event which took him closer to an Olympic medal at Tokyo Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo
Bajrang trailed the Iranian for a major part of the bout after being severely crippled by Ghiasi's defensive tactics, especially the body-locks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Twice Bajrang was put on activity clock and also left to defend his right leg when Ghiasi got hold of it. Credit: Reuters Photo
As the second period moved towards the final minute, Ghiasi looked like making a dangerous move when he got hold of Bajrang's right leg and almost pulled off a take down. Credit: AP Photo
But Bajrang not only wriggled out of that clutch, he locked the neck of Ghiasi and moved into a position from where he turned his rival, pushed him on the mat and held him with his immense strength to emerge victorious by fall. Credit: AP Photo
Bajrang will now fight it out with Azerbaijan's Haji Aliev for a place in the gold medal bout. Aliev is three-time world champion and bronze-winner from the Rio Games. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics after losing to Great Britain; See match pics!
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 12:15 IST
Hockey | Hockey India | Sports News | Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Women's hockey team | News |
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games. The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics after losing to Great Britain; See match pics!
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian women had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at half time. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands. Credit: PTI Photo
India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain. Credit: PTI Photo
But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners. Credit: PTI Photo
The heartbreak came a day after the Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany. Credit: PTI Photo
India's best performance in the Olympics was a fourth-place finish in the 1980 Moscow Games. In that edition, there were no semifinals as only six teams competed in a round-robin format with the top two featuring in the final. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, August 6: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 05:10 ISTUnited States | United Kingdom | World news | London | Afghanistan | Kabul | Berlin | Germany |
Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks with Ed Bartlam, founder of Underbelly, and previously furloughed staff at the London Wonderground comedy and music festival venue in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
People participate in a protest against N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo and protest for a moratorium on evictions. Credit: AFP Photo
A participant holds up a placard reading 'Freedom' during a protest of supporters of the anti-lockdown 'Querdenker' movement (Lateral Thinkers) in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
Office workers walk out during their lunch break at Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
Containers are seen placed in front of the Red Fort ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, in the old quarters of Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
An Afghan security personnel gestures as he stands guard at the site a day after a car bomb explosion in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Lebanese riot police deploy near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on August 4, 2021, following clashes with protesters on the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 00:28 ISTHoroscope | Horoscope 2021 | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 6, 2021
ARIES | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrate you. Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. | Colour: Tomato-red | Number: 4
TAURUS | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Colour: Peach | Number: 9
GEMINI | If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could put a damper on your day. You'll meet with social opportunities. | Colour: Mustard | Number: 3
CANCER | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 7
LEO | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better. | Colour: Plum | Number: 6
VIRGO | You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. | Colour: Copper | Number: 2
LIBRA | The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover. | Colour: Auburn | Number: 5
SCORPIO | Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. | Colour: Turquoise | Number: 8
SAGITTARIUS | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Lime | Number: 4
CAPRICORN | Loved ones may be unreasonable. Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Your ability to lead a group will bring you popularity. | Colour: Coffee | Number: 3
AQUARIUS | A windfall or legacy may come through. Emotional issues or personal problems may drag you down today. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Colour: Amber | Number: 1
PISCES | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. | Colour: Chocolate | Number: 7
Umlingla to Chang La: A look at highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
UPDATED : Aug 06 2021, 14:27 IST
Roads | Travel Blogging | News | bike ride | bike enthusiast | road trips | road trip | lifestyle |
From Umlingla to Chang La, we take a look at the top 10 world’s highest motorable roads in the world.
Umlingla to Chang La: A look at highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Umlingla Pass, India (5,883 mtrs or 19,300 feet): BRO has built the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La in Eastern Ladakh connecting Chisumle and Demchok villages. The construction was started in 2017 and is built at the height of 19,300 feet. Credit: Twitter/BROindia
Uturuncu, Bolivia (5,777 mtrs or 18,953 feet): Built at an amazing height of 18953 feet, road to Uturuncu is second highest motorable road in the world and is situated in Bolivia’s Potosi region. Credit: www.volcano.si.edu
Mana Pass, India (5,610 mtrs or 18,406 feet): Mana Pass or Dungri La is located at India and Tibet border. This place is not easily accessible as one needs to take early permission from Army to visit. Credit: Instagram/realroadaddict
Marsimik La, India (5,777 mtrs or 18,953 feet): Built at a staggering height of 18,313 feet Marisimik La Ladakh, also called Lankar La, is another biker’s paradise located in Ladakh. Credit: www.ladakhdekho com
Semo La Central, Tibet (5,565 mtrs or 18,358 feet): Semo La is a mountain pass situated in Tibet’s Coqen County, Ngari area. Reportedly, this pass is majorly used by the travellers visiting Mount Kailash. Credit: www.motogpsroutes.com
Photila Pass, Ladakh (5,565 mtrs or 18,358 feet): Photila pass is located in south-eastern Ladakh region and is a high mountain pass at an elevation of 5,564 mtrs or 18,358 feet. Credit: Kaushik Shil
Donghkha La, India (5,486 mtrs or 17,999 feet): Described it as the most treacherous pass that he had ever traversed, Dongkha La is situated in North Sikkim. Credit: Instagram/debrittojohn
Kaksang La, India (5,438 mtrs or 17,841 feet): Kaksang La is a high mountain pass located in Ladakh at as astounding elevation of 17, 841 feet. Credit: Flicker/pikesonbikes
Suge La, Lhasa (5,430 mtrs or 17,815 feet): At an elevation of 17,815 feet above the sea level, Suge La is a high mountain pass located in the Nyenchen Dangla Mountains in Lhasa. Credit: Petr Liska - gigaplaces com
Chang La Ladakh, India (5,360 mtrs or 17,586 feet): Not many know that Chang La pass in Ladakh is higher than most popular Khardungla pass and rounds off the top 10 list of ‘World’s highest motorable road in the World’. Credit: www.jktdc.co.in