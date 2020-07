A businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has filed an FIR alleging that people have painted his house saffron on the instructions of BJP leaders, according to multiple media reports. He has also claimed that he received threats whenever he asked to stop. Not just his house, many houses have been painted saffron without the consent of the homeowners. BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister of Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has been accused of the misdeed in another FIR. The minister in reply to the allegations has said that those painting are "development work" and termed the controversy in 'needless'. Let us take a look at how the houses look like.