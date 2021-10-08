Kolkata gears up for muted Durga Puja celebrations amid Covid-19
UPDATED : Oct 08 2021, 16:11 IST
Durga Puja | Kolkata | India News | Mamata Banerjee |
The city of joy is gearing up for a quiet Durga Puja for the second year in a row owing to Covid-19. Rules such as social distancing will be enforced in pandals and major state festivities have been cancelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to keep the virus in check.
- 1 /8
Kolkata gears up for subdued Durga Puja celebrations
- 2 /8
For the second year in a row, Kolkata is getting ready to host a quiet 'pujo' amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
Pictured: An artist prepares Goddess Durga's clay idol ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kumartuli. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Performers attired as Goddess Durga, click a selfie during an event 'Live Durga''. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
Devotees carry a Durga idol for worship to a pandal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins the 'puja' of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival, at Naktala Udayan Sangha. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
A woman with children carry an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival at Kumartuli in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
An idol of Goddess Durga decorated with a mask to spread awareness of coronavirus ahead of Durga Puja. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 8: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 08 2021, 07:54 ISTUnited States | Colombia | India | Mumbai | France | Belgium | UEFA Nations League | FOOTBALL | California | Comic Con | Afghanistan | Brazil |
- 1 /7
Members of the Colombian military patrol while people walk between Colombia and Venezuela by an unofficial crossing, as Venezuela reopens its borders with Colombia after a nearly three-year closure. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
France's Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring the winner against Belgium to advance to the UEFA Nations League final. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Tajik men from Panjshir Valley sit on Cannon Mountain overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Indigenous people and slave descendants, or Quilombolas take part in a protest for recognition and support of Indigenous people to education and against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Government in Brasilia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A man photographs merchandise during the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Workers rake up crude oil, after more than 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil leaked from a ruptured pipeline into the Pacific Ocean in Newport Beach, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Men pray inside a mosque after it reopened for devotees amid the spread of Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 08 2021, 01:28 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A long-term goal is finally realized — celebrate! Your patience and perseverance are rewarded. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. An opportunity for a romance though exciting may be short-lived. Unexpected visitors will throw your plans off gear | Lucky Colour: Pista-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Biscuit | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Loved ones may be unreasonable A romance could deepen into a commitment for the single. Giving yourself a make-over makes sense Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends Your social circuit is expanding, and new horizons opening up. A trip comes through, while finances still under check | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
capricorn | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. Transacting business, balancing your pay-check and similar activities are emphasised today | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You run into someone who is argumentative or stretches the truth. Love ties seem marvellous and stronger. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
News in Pics, October 7: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 07 2021, 18:42 IST
Covid-19 | Coronavirus | India | Bihar | spain | Volcanic eruption | Colombia | France | environment | Afghanistan | Fabul | FOOTBALL | Italy |
Here are some of the best photos from across the world on October 7.
- 1 /7
Actor Daniel Craig poses after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Italy's Federico Chiesa in action with Spain's Sergio Busquets. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A Colombian military band is seen at the inauguration of a new unit to address rebel and crime gang activities along its border with Venezuela, in Cucuta. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Greenpeace activists stand next to an oil drilling rig replica in front of the glass pyramid of the Louvre museum during a protest in Paris. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Lord of the road Artistes dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga ride a scooter in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 07 2021, 04:06 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Gemini | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo