Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ganja worth Rs 10.45 lakh seized in Bengaluru; one arrested

On September 28, police patrolling KG Road received a tip-off about an Assamese man allegedly selling narcotics near Bannappa Park. A
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 22:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 22:27 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us