Ganja worth Rs 10.45 lakh seized in Bengaluru; one arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate police have seized over 10 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 10.45 lakh, and arrested one person in connection with the case. Another suspect is absconding. </p>.<p>On September 28, police patrolling KG Road received a tip-off about an Assamese man allegedly selling narcotics near Bannappa Park. Acting swiftly, the officers apprehended Kushala CS, recovering 1.415 kg of ganja, eight plastic zipper pouches, a black bag, and Rs 600 in cash from his possession. The police noted that the pouches were likely used to distribute the drugs in smaller quantities.</p>.Man held for peddling ganja in Bengaluru's V V Puram.<p>Subsequently, the police traced the address of a second suspect, Jayaprakash, and conducted a search at his residence. There, they seized an additional 9.02 kg of ganja, along with packaging materials and a weighing machine.</p>.<p>Kushala is currently in police custody. Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend Jayaprakash and identify the source of the narcotics.</p>