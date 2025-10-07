CM Siddaramaiah proposes Basavanna’s name for ‘Namma Metro’

<p>Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah said that the state government would recommend to the Centre for naming Bengaluru’s metro network after 12th century social reformer Basavanna.</p>.<p>“If Namma Metro had been state government’s exclusive project, I would have announced the decision to name it ‘Basavanna Metro’ today itself. But since the Centre’s permission is needed for changing the name, we will write to them,” he said. The CM was speaking at the valedictory of ‘Basava Samskriti Abhiyana’ on Sunday. In Jan 2024, the government announced Basavanna as Karnataka’s ‘cultural leader’. At Sunday’s event, the CM said his government would take steps to establish a Vachana University next year.</p>