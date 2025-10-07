Minister Satish Jarkiholi to seek two Cabinet berths for Valmiki community

<p>Belagavi: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that he would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the leadership of Valmiki community seer Prasannanandji Swamiji and urge him to fill the two vacant posts in the Cabinet with representatives from Valmiki community .</p>.<p>Jarkiholi told reporters here on Monday a similar request was made earlier and he would meet chief minister again during the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday. “We will put forth the request before the KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also,” he said.</p>