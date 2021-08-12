News in Pics, Aug 12: Best photos from around the world
A member of the Unitary Front of Workers (FUT), the main union in Ecuador, shouts slogans during a march against the government of President Guillermo Lasso, for the increase in the price of fuel, in Quito. Credit: AFP Photo
Palm trees sway in the wind and rain during the passage of Tropical Storm Fred in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Credit: Reuters Photo
People lay on a reflective floor while attending SuperReal, an immersive multimedia art installation, in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
Spanish paratrooper and Afghanistan war veteran Gonzalo Seguel (L) takes part in military exercises at the Parachute Brigade (BRIPAC) base in Paracuellos del Jarama near Madrid on July 20, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of the construction of the Sixth Street Viaduct replacement project, adjacent to a rooftop covered in solar panels and a rail yard, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
This picture shows almost empty streets and close stores during a strict lockdown in the city centre in Fort-de-France, in the French Caribbean island of Martinique. Credit: AFP Photo
Goats graze as others gather in the shade of a tree to avoid the sun, as the summer's first heatwave hits Spain, in Ronda. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 12, 2021
Aries | Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you. Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could damper your day | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary | Lucky Colour: Jade- green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Much is happening in romance, a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward | Lucky Colour: Teak | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Children do well, little cause for anxiety. You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Past partners are likely to reappear. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Minor health problems crop up, so it is important to stay cool. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Get involved in sports or fitness programmes that attract you | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confrontations with family or female associates should be avoided all together. Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Two dead, over 40 feared trapped under debris
A massive landslide at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh has claimed the lives of two people and over 40 people are feared trapped under the debris. State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.
A massive landslide at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh has claimed the lives of two people and over 40 people feared trapped under the debris. Credit: PTI Photo
State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation. Credit: PTI Photo
Reportedly, the landslide occurred at around 11.50 am in Chaura village in Kinnaur. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur told the state assembly that there are reports that 50-60 people are trapped under the debris, but the exact number was not known. Credit: PTI Photo
The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local police reached the spot for carrying out the rescue operation. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
With the availability of clean water and better air quality, people living in a clean environment tend to have longer life expectancies compared to those living in polluted areas. Yale University and Columbia University in association with the World Economic Forum recently conducted a study analysing the cleanliness and environmental friendliness of over 180 countries around the world. Here we take a look at the top 10 cleanliest countries in the world.
Denmark: The cleanest and most environmentally-friendly country in the world is Denmark. The country’s EPI score is 82.5, standing out for high air quality scores and the biodiversity and habitat category. Credit: Unsplash/Febiyan
Luxembourg: It is the second cleanest and most environmentally-friendly country in the world. The country has made significant progress in reducing the negative impacts on its environment despite its rapid population and GDP growth. Credit: Unsplash/Cedric Letsch
Switzerland: ‘Heaven on Earth’ ranks third on the list with an overall Environmental Performance Index (EPI) score of 81.5. Credit: Unsplash/Leila Azevedo
United Kingdom: With an EPI of 81.3, the United Kingdom has secured fourth place on the list.
France: It has an EPI score of 83.95, making it the fifth cleanest country in the world. Credit: Unsplash/Rodrigo Kugnharski
Austria: It is the sixth-cleanest country in the world with an EPI of 79.6. Credit: Unsplash/Dimitry Anikin
Finland: At the seventh position is Finland, the second Nordic country on the list. Credit: Unsplash/Alexandr Bormotin
Sweden: With an EPI of 78.7, Sweden has secured the eighth spot on the list. Credit: Unsplash/Jessica Pamp
Norway: The ninth placeholder on the list has an EPI of 77.7. Credit: Unsplash/Michael Fousert
Germany: The Europen country rounds off the top ten cleanest countries list. Its EPI score is 77.2. Credit: Unsplash/Stefan Widua
News in Pics, Aug 11: Best photos from around the world
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
A member of the Attorney General's office waters packages of cocaine with a flammable liquid before they are incinerated in Ilopango, El Salvador. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighter uses a water hose during a forest fire in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria. Credit: Reuters Photo
A panoramic view of the Aculeo lagoon, a land that used to be filled with water, is seen in Paine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Haitians demonstrate in Port-au-Prince on August 10, 2021, during a protest organized by human rights lawyers in front of the Ministry of Justice to demand the release of political prisoners and the scheduling of criminal trials. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain. He is seen with his wife Antonela and their children from the balcony of the Royal Monceau Hotel. Credit: Reuters Photo