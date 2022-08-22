News in Pics, August 22, 2022: Best shots from the world
People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo
A woman walks outside an apartment building damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators protest the recent actions of the FBI at their Boston headquarters in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The protest is in reaction to the FBI’s investigation on former US President Donald Trump and the raid on his home in Florida. Members of Super Fun Happy America and CORR were present as well as Trump supporters. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers protest outside of an entrance at the UK's biggest container port Felixstowe as they begin an 8-day strike, in Felixstowe, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Red Sea WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title boxing fight, in King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah. Credit: Reuters Photo
A Zulu warrior takes part in a traditional ceremony in honour of the new monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, part of the King's coronation celebrations in Nongoma, South Africa. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 1
Taurus | You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. . You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number:6
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time, do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Vanilla. Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8
Allu Arjun to Prabhas, stars who rejected endorsements worth crores
Check out the most lucrative deals rejected by the biggest names in South Cinema actors as it became a matter of principle over money for them, and the well-being of his fans over anything else.
Allu Arjun to Prabhas, stars who rejected endorsements worth crores
‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun has once again proved that he is a man with principles and prefers the well-being of his fans over money. It was reported that he was approached by a ‘Gutka’ brand for an endorsement with an offer of 10 cr - 35% more than what he charges for a brand endorsement. However, Allu Arjun decided not to take this proposal and rejected it as he did not want to send the wrong message to his fans. Earlier, he had refused to endorse a popular tobacco brand and alcohol brand saying this will have adverse effects on his fans and society. Credit: Twitter/alluarjun
Actor Prabhas, whose popularity skyrocketed with the Baahubali series, rejected brand endorsements worth 150 crores in 2020. All categories of brands like apparel, electronics and FMCG, were approached to be their face or their ambassador, but Prabhas didn’t feel like taking up any of these brand endorsements despite the fat pay cheques. Credit: Special Arrangement
'KGF' star Yash had rejected a tobacco brand endorsement worth a hefty sum as he felt this will have a negative impact on society and his followers. Credit: Instagram/thenameisyash
Back in 2019, Sai Pallavi refused to be the face of a fairness cream that was ready to pay her Rs 2 crore. Credit: Instagram/saipallavi.senthamarai
Silambarasan TR refused to endorse a liquor brand that was ready to pay crores for an ad after the success of his film Maanaadu in 2021. Sources close to the actor said that he turned down the offer as he didn't want to influence his fans and well-wishers for alcohol drinking. Credit: Instagram/silambarasantrofficial
Legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is one among the few Telugu actors to have never appeared in any commercials. He said, “As an actor, my duty is to entertain people through my films and I shall do that for the rest of my life.” Credit: Instagram/balakrishna_nandamuri_
News in Pics, August 21, 2022: Best shots from the world
The Afghan community and Londoners fly kites on Hampstead Heath in London on August 20, 2022 to commemorate one year since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters wade through a flood affected area on the banks of Sangam, after rise in the water levels of Ganga and Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Chile votes in a referendum on September 4, whether to approve the draft of the new constitution or not. Chile's constitutional convention, made up of 154 members who are mostly political independents, spent a year creating the new document to replace the constitution adopted during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1973-1990). Credit: AFP Photo
Members of social organizations hold a mock wake for the death of the salary, in reference to wages that are not keeping up with inflation, in front of Casa Rosada government palace in Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of Israeli security forces run past burning tyres amid clashes with Palestinian protesters in the city center of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
Somali security officers drive past a section of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 4
Gemini | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, and be the life and soul of the party. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra | Expect good news and a shift in your career profile which will largely be due to the effort of your hard work. Avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you’ll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius | A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1