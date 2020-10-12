News in Pics, October 12: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 12 2020, 11:58 ISTRafael Nadal | Novak Djokovic | Armenia | French Open | Azerbaijan | United States | Louisiana | Fire | Forest fire | Protests | Nigeria | India | Australia' | COVID-19 | Coroanvirus | Coronavirus vaccine | Vietnam | floods | Asia |
- 1 /8
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) during the podium ceremony after winning the men's singles final tennis match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Philippe Chatrier court, on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
A man is detained by police outside the Staples Center as Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate their team winning the 2020 NBA Championship against Miami Heat. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
An aerial picture shows the Imperial City of Hue, submerged in floodwaters caused by heavy downpours in central Vietnam, in Hue. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
People fish on Melbourne's Albert Park Lake on October 12, 2020, as they use their two hours daily exercise allowed during the stage four restrictions due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Saanvi M Prajit, daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma hailing from Ernakulam, who has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records, prepares food, in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
A boy holding a National Armenian flag marches with others from Pan Pacific Park to the Consulate General of Turkey, during a protest in support of Armenia and Karabakh amid the territorial dispute with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Local firefighters Richard LeBlanc and Richard Devlin respond to a house fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lafayette, Louisiana, U.S., October 11, 2020. The fire was most likely caused by a damaged electrical line, firefighters on the scene said. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- 1 /8
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2 /8
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab and Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders during the toss of the match 24 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th October 2020. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 3 /8
Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab fields during the match. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 4 /8
Dinesh Karthik captain of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 5 /8
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab gets back in to the crease. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 6 /8
Prabhsimran Singh of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 7 /8
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders takes a catch of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
- 8 /8
KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab bowled out. Credit: iplt20/ BCCI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- 1 /7
IPL 2020: Best moments from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- 2 /7
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 25 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 10th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /7
Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /7
Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /7
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /7
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings is bowled by Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /7
Devdutt Padikkal takes a catch to dismiss Dwanye Bravo of CSK. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 11: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 11 2020, 07:15 ISTUnited Kingdom | United States | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | US Presidential Elections 2020 | Chile | Moscow | Russia | Berlin | Germany |
- 1 /8
Manchester United’s Millie Turner celebrates scoring their first goal with Ella Ann Toone and Leah Galton. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the President's campaign rally on the South Lawn in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
People gather to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at Kim Il Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to supporters during a campaign outing at Mangere town centre and market in Auckland, New Zealand. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
People set off flares from the windows during a demonstration in Berlin Mitte, after the left-wing housing project Liebigstrasse 34 was evicted by police, in Berlin. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
Police detain a protester during a rally to support former region's governor Sergei Furgal in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow. Credit: AP Photo
- 8 /8
A ballerina wearing a gas mask performs as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
UPDATED : Oct 10 2020, 08:08 IST
Delhi Capitals | Rajasthan Royals | IPL 2020 | Dubai | sports | Cricket | UAE |
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Friday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
- 2 /10
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the Toss before match 23 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 9th October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 3 /10
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals takes catch of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 4 /10
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 5 /10
Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals in action while fielding. Credit:iplt20.com/BCCI
- 6 /10
Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals bats during the match. He made the maximum number of runs at 45. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 7 /10
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals fields during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 8 /10
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals scored the secong highest number of runs at 34. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 9 /10
Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals takes catch of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
- 10 /10
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals is bowled out at 38. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI