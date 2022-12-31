Political funding via electoral trusts in FY22: BJP tops list
An electoral trust is a non-profit organisation formed in India for orderly receiving of contributions from corporate entities and individuals to political parties. It aims at improving transparency in the usage of funds for election-related expenses. A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) showed that BJP received the most funds through these trusts.
Here's a look at funds received by different parties through this instrument.
Political funding via electoral trusts in FY22: Which party earned the most?
The BJP received Rs 336.50 crores from Prudent Electoral Trust and Rs 5 crore from Samaj Electoral Trust, for a total of Rs 352.50 crore for the FY2021-22, the highest among parties. Credit: PTI Photo
Nowhere near the BJP, the TRS received the second-highest funding via electoral trusts, at Rs 40 crore in the financial year. This was entirely from Prudent Electoral Trust. Credit: PTI Photo
The SP received Rs 27 crore from trusts, from Prudent Electoral Trust in FY22. Credit: PTI Photo
The AAP received Rs 16.31 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust and Rs 4.81 crore from Samaj Electoral Trust, a total of Rs 21.12 crore in the fiscal. Credit: PTI Photo
The YSR Congress received Rs 20 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust for FY22. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress received Rs 16.50 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust and Rs 1.9351 crore from Small Donaton Electoral Trust for FY22. Credit: ADR Data
Punjab's SAD also featured in the list, with funds worth Rs 7 crore coming from electoral trusts. Credit: PTI Photo
Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh's now-dissolved Punjab Lok Congress Party received Rs 1 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust in FY22. Credit: PTI Photo
The Goa Congress Party received Rs 0.50 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust for FY 2021-22. Pictured: Vijay Sardesai. Credit: DH File Photo
The DMK received Rs 0.50 crore from Triumph Electoral Trust for FY 2021-22. Credit: PTI Photo
