Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 12, 2022
Aries | Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. You may have a hidden detractor who wants to prove you wrong, so beware | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively,. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: Linen | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Sisters across India celebrate Raksha Bandhan with zeal
UPDATED : Aug 11 2022, 22:23 IST
Raksha Bandhan, the festival of celebrating the beautiful bond between brother and sister was celebrated with great gaiety across the nation on Thursday.
In Pics | India celebrates Raksha Bandhan with zeal
Women in Karad, Maharashtra tied 'Rakhi' to a tree on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Credit: PTI Photo
A sister ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of a brother who is lodged inside a jail, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo
Sex workers from Kamathipura tied 'rakhi' on the wrists of employees of a post office during 'Raksha Bandhan' celebrations, at Agripada post office in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Artists perform during a ceremony to mark the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Women tie ‘rakhis’ on the wrists of BSF personnel on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan, in Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslim women offer sweets to a cardboard cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate Raksha Bandhan, in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Women tie 'rakhi' on the wrists of men on the occasion of the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at an old age home in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
A sister ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of a brother on the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival in the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
Women tie 'rakhis' on the wrists of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during a ceremony to mark 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, at the Wagah Border. Credit: PTI Photo
Here's how Indian politicians celebrated Raksha Bandhan; See Pics
UPDATED : Aug 11 2022, 21:50 IST
From President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, politicians across the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great zeal. Here's how they celebrated the festival of the brother-sister bond.
Here's how Indian politicians celebrated Raksha Bandhan; See Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the daughters of his office staff tying rakhis on his wrist. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
'A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters,' the prime minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Reportedly, the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and other such members of the Prime Minister's Office staff tied rakhis on Modi's wrist. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Children also tied rakhis to President Droupadi Murmu's wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
MoS Niranjan Jyoti tied a rakhi to former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tied a rakhi on the wrist of BJP MP Vijay Goel at Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman tied a rakhi on the wrist of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Krishna Chakraborty tied rakhi on the wrist of MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during a press conference in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a 'tricolour' to a girl who tied a rakhi to him during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in New Delhi. Credit: PMO
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi on a tree on Raksha Bandhan to mark ‘Vriksha Suraksha Diwas’ in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot celebrates the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival with his sister Vimla Devi, in Jodhpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and cricketer Jhulan Goswami tied a rakhi to West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Minister of State Manoj Tewari on Raksha Bandhan in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister Smriti Irani tied a rakhi on the hand of BJP leader Ganesh Joshi during an event to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslim women tied a rakhi on the wrist of RSS leader Indresh Kumar, ahead of the festival, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
Brahma Kumaris tied rakhis to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at his residence on August 11, 2022. Credit: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp
Politician Bharati Lavekar celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi on the wrist of Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Credit: Twitter/@LavekarBharati
Dr Anita Benjamin met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at his official residence in New Delhi and gave him a rakhi. Credit: Twitter/@DranitaBenjamin
News in Pics, August 11, 2022: Best shots from the world
UPDATED : Aug 11 2022, 05:53 IST
A firefighting aircraft sprays fire retardant over trees during a wildfire near Belin-Beliet in Gironde, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
Farmers are at work to collect aubergines some kilometers away from the frontline in Donbass region. Credit: AFP Photo
A Syrian boy reacts as he gets sprayed with water in a portable swimming pool set up by volunteers, at a camp for the displaced in the rebel-held town of Kafr Yahmul in the northern countryside of Idlib. Credit: AFP Photo
A man reads the Daily Nation newspaper while seated near a campaign billboard of Azimio la Umoja political coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, following Kenya's general election in Nairobi. Credit: AFP Photo
A swarm of mayflies (Ephoron virgo - Ephemeroptera of the Polymitarcyidae family) fly over the surface of the river Danube after sunset in Szentendre, north of Budapest, Hungary. Credit: AFP Photo
Rohingya refugee children gesture as they make their way during monsoon rainfall in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia. Credit: AFP Photo
A man inspects a collapsed UNESCO-listed building in the old city of the Yemeni capital Sanaa. Credit: AFP Photo
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Your sibling will feel special with these gifts
UPDATED : Aug 10 2022, 19:07 IST
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals in India and is celebrated with great zeal. The festival that falls on August 11 this year celebrates the special bond between siblings. Though siblings can be at loggerheads on any other day, on this occasion they pamper each other to the fullest. Here we list some cool gifting ideas that will make your sibling feel special.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Your sibling will feel special with these gifts. Credit: Getty Images
Despite the constant fights and bickering, the bond between siblings is irreplaceable and unique - just like chocolates. And what better way to celebrate Rakhi Day than with lots of love and chocolates? Credit: Special Arrangement
Customised Gifts: There is no better way to tell your sibling they're special than by gifting them something that has your personal touch. Be it their name engraved, rare pictures in a frame, or recording a personalised message, these gifts will be etched in their memory forever. Credit: Getty Images
Fitness Wearable: If your sibling is a fitness enthusiast, you cannot go wrong with gifting them a fitness wearable. Even if they aren't into fitness, gifting these will help them check on their body vitals and help them in building healthy habits. Credit: Getty Images
Handbags: Handbags are a girl's best friend. So there's a high chance that your sister would love one as a gift. Gifting an attractive handbag on this special occasion will update her prized collection. Credit: Reuters Photo
Holiday Trip: You can also gift them a paid holiday trip that will provide them with a lifetime experience. In today's world, many prefer to get a unique experience over materialistic pleasures. Credit: Getty Images
E-Vouchers: Strengthen your bond with your sister by gifting her an e-vouchers. You can't go wrong with vouchers. Be it their favourite clothing, accessories, or a relaxing spa session - it's just a voucher away. Credit: Getty Images