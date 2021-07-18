Today's Horoscope - July 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 19 2021, 00:05 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing | Lucky Colour: Mustard | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | An agreement could fall easily into place.. People are sympathetic to your career needs. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Cash flow seems restricted | lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Beware of tangled webs that lies can spin. Much appreciation comes your way. You could meet someone important or influential today | Lucky Colour: Brown | lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A lucky day with your intellectual capacity exploited to the full. Keep plans and activities on the simple side, since energy levels deplete quickly | Lucky Colour: Orange | lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day. To buy or change residence is strong in your mind today. Don’t be put off by any minor obstacles | Lucky Colour: Blue | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Phioto
Sagittarius | You may spend a lot of time with children and they give you a lot of joy. A travel plan begins to take shape. Leisure activities are heightened | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and promising opportunities. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Yellow | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Life is good, if you are willing to overlook a few foibles from your partner | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Mars in a trine, could cause flare-ups at home and work. On the upside could be new sexual vigour and romance. Money could slip through your hands today, so don’t trust a deal that looks good on the surface | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai
UPDATED : Jul 18 2021, 19:03 IST
Mumbai | Rainfall | collapse | Maharashtra | India News |
It literally came like a bolt from the blue as India’s business hub of Mumbai and its suburbs received 200-plus mm rainfall accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning in barely three hours past midnight as most people slept.
25 people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the financial capital on Sunday.
Waterlogging on a railway track due to heavy rain at Matunga area, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain at Dadar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Commuters navigate through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Dark clouds are seen over a city skyline in Mumbai on July 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Rescue workers search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Firemen and rescue workers in action after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue team personnel inspect the site of the landslide in a slum area where 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, July 18: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 18 2021, 09:25 ISTUnited States | Cuba | Tokyo | Tokyo Olympics | Olympics | Tokyo 2020 | India | Bakrid | Belgium | sports | Basketball | Milwaukee Bucks | NBA | NBA Finals | Haiti | Mexico |
United States rowing team during a training session ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in the Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Martine Moise, wounded widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel, arrives at Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Canadian BRP factory, dedicated to making off-road vehicles, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents look through rubble for their belongings in a street following heavy rainfall that caused severe flooding in the area, in Vaux-sous-Chevremont, Belgium. Credit: AFP Photo
Sacrificial animals are sold ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at a ground in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Cuban residents in Panama protest against the Cuban government near the Cuban Embassy in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 18 2021, 00:03 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | Put your efforts into your work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life today. Money comes from an unexpected source. Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms – so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress is apparent | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. A romantic partner is moody, and demands more of your time and attention that you are unwilling to give | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Friends give great joy, new acquaintances made, and new friendships forged | Lucky Colour: Tan | lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Avoid confrontations with authority figures. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment | Lucky Colour: Platinum | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle.Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. Time and energy devoted to work and financial matters You may have a heavy workload today | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Job interests go well. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cricketer Shivam Dube marries longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan; See Pics
UPDATED : Jul 17 2021, 15:03 IST
IPL | Rajasthan Royals | Cricket | sports |
Cricketer Shivam Dubey, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
Cricketer Shivam Dubey who plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premiere League (IPL) married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
The wedding was held with Hindu and Muslim traditions, beautifully portraying the respect for two religions. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
Dubey during his wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
Anjum Khan during the wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam